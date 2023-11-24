RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hockey season is still a few months away but a Friday-only sale may help get you pumped up for the first home game.

The Carolina Hurricanes are offering up a 25% discount on select home game tickets. The Black Friday-only sale runs until 11:59 p.m. and is limited to eight tickets per game.

Seating categories are limited to Terrace Preferred, Terrace Value, Shoot Twice Goal Zone, and the Fan Zone.

Eligible games include:

Carolina vs Nashville on Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.

Carolina vs Las Vegas on Tues. Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.

Carolina vs New York Islanders on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Carolina vs Montreal on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m.

Carolina vs Anaheim on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m.

To get the deal, fans must use the promo code “FRIDAY” at checkout.