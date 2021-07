FILE – In this , Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 file photo, Tom Dundon, majority owner of the Carolina Hurricanes talks to the media about his $250 million investment in the Alliance of American Football league before the start of an NHL hockey game between the New York Rangers and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C. Tom Dundon is now sole owner of the Carolina Hurricanes after buying out the remaining shares of the NHL club held by Peter Karmanos and others. The league’s board of governors unanimously approved the transaction Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)

Tom Dundon is now sole owner of the Carolina Hurricanes after buying out the remaining shares of the NHL club held by Peter Karmanos and others.

The league’s board of governors unanimously approved the transaction on Wednesday.

Dundon became majority owner in early 2018 when he bought 52% of the Hurricanes and their arena for $425 million.

Karmanos had owned the team since moving the Whalers from Hartford in 1997. Dundon said Karmamos’ vision “laid the groundwork” for the team’s success.