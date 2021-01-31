Trocheck, Reimer help Hurricanes beat Stars 4-3 in shootout

Carolina Hurricanes’ Nino Niederreiter (21) works the puck in front of Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Vincent Trocheck zipped the puck past Anton Khudobin’s glove on the shootout and James Reimer denied Jamie Benn’s final shot, helping the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Dallas Stars 4-3.

Nino Niederreiter scored at 17:25 of the third period to force overtime and the shootout for Carolina, which beat Dallas for the second time in as many nights.

Carolina has won three straight games since returning from a pause due to COVID-19 concerns.

Benn, Jamie Oleksiak and Andrew Cogliano each scored goals for Dallas.