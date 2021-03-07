Trocheck, Reimer help Hurricanes blow past Panthers 4-2

Carolina Hurricanes’ Vincent Trocheck (16) works the puck against Detroit Red Wings’ Sam Gagner (89) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., on Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Vincent Trocheck and James Reimer continued to torment their former team by lifting the Carolina Hurricanes to their fifth straight victory with a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers.

Trocheck was traded to Carolina just over a year ago and scored for the fourth time this season against the Panthers.

Nino Niederreiter, Sebastian Aho and Warren Foegele also had goals for the Hurricanes.

Carolina has won eight of 10 home games this season.

Reimer made 21 saves to improve to 3-0-0 against Carolina.

MacKenzie Weegar and Mason Marchment scored for Florida, which had a five-game points streak snapped.