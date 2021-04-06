Trocheck, Staal each score twice as ‘Canes beat Panthers 5-2

Carolina Hurricanes’ Vincent Trocheck (16) celebrates his goal with teammates during the shootout of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Former teammates Vincent Trocheck and Alexander Barkov matched each other tit-for-tat for most of Tuesday’s game, then Jordan Staal scored twice in the third period to propel the Hurricanes to a 5-2 win over Florida.

Barkov struck first a little past the midway point of the first. He pounced on a rebound on the slot and backhanded it past Petr Mrazek to put the Panthers ahead 1-0.

The Hurricanes wouldn’t draw even until the final two minutes of the second period. Trocheck was out in front to tuck home a goal on the power play. The tie didn’t last long, though, as Barkov hammered a one-timer from the right faceoff circle less than 30 seconds later.

Trocheck’s net-front presence on the man advantage paid off again in the first minute of the third period. He got a stick on a Dougie Hamilton wrist shot from the point to redirect it past Sergei Bobrovsky.

Staal gave the ‘Canes their first lead almost 9 minutes into the third. He picked up the puck in Carolina’s zone, took it up the ice himself and put a shot on Bobrovsky that managed to sneak through. That goal stood up as the winning tally, but he and Jesper Fast each deposited a puck into an empty net to secure the victory.

The ‘Canes and Panthers will meet again Thursday at PNC Arena. Even with the loss, Florida maintains a narrow lead atop the Central Division. The ‘Canes are a point back in second place with two fewer games played.