Tuesday’s ‘Canes game in Philadelphia postponed

PHILADELPHIA (WNCN) – COVID-19 issues within the Flyers team forced Tuesday’s game against the Hurricanes in Philadelphia to be postponed, the NHL announced Monday night.

A new date for the game was not announced.

The ‘Canes have played only three times since the beginning of January. Two of those were back-to-back at home against Calgary and Florida on Friday and Saturday.

Still, Carolina sits on top of the Metropolitan Division with 50 points. The New York Rangers are also on 50 points and the Washington Capitals have 49, but both teams have played four more games than the ‘Canes.

Florida and Tampa Bay are both a point ahead at the top of the conference, but the ‘Canes have games in hand on them, as well.