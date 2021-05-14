Up to 12,000 fans could be in PNC Arena when ‘Canes begin playoff run

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Nashville Predators in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, up to 12,000 fans could pack the stands at PNC Arena, free from any social distancing guidelines, too.
Canes General Manager Don Waddell says he expects PNC Arena capacity to be around 10,000 to 12,000 when the playoffs begin. Game 1 is set for Monday with puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m.
Waddell’s comments come after Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement Friday that gathering limits and most mask requirements would be lifted immediately.
Season ticket members have priority access to additional playoff ticket inventory. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Sunday at noon, according to a team spokesperson.
The matchup between the Hurricanes and Predators mark the first time the two squads have ever met in the postseason.
The Hurricanes are making their third-consecutive playoff appearance for the first time since relocating to North Carolina in 1997.
2021 First Round Schedule
Game 1: Predators vs. Hurricanes
Monday, May 17, 8 p.m.
Game 2: Predators vs. Hurricanes
Wednesday, May 19, 8 p.m.
Game 3: Hurricanes at Predators
Friday, May 21, 7 p.m.
Game 4: Hurricanes at Predators
Sunday, May 23, TBA
Game 5*: Predators vs. Hurricanes
Tuesday, May 25, TBA
Game 6*: Hurricanes at Predators
Thursday, May 27, TBA
Game 7*: Predators vs. Hurricanes
Saturday, May 29, TBA
*If necessary