Up to 12,000 fans could be in PNC Arena when ‘Canes begin playoff run

Carolina Hurricanes’ Andrei Svechnikov, center, is congratulated on his goal by teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Nashville Predators in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, up to 12,000 fans could pack the stands at PNC Arena, free from any social distancing guidelines, too.

Canes General Manager Don Waddell says he expects PNC Arena capacity to be around 10,000 to 12,000 when the playoffs begin. Game 1 is set for Monday with puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m.

Waddell’s comments come after Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement Friday that gathering limits and most mask requirements would be lifted immediately.

Season ticket members have priority access to additional playoff ticket inventory. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Sunday at noon, according to a team spokesperson.

#Canes Season Ticket Members have priority access to additional playoff ticket inventory. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Sunday, May 16 at noon.



The matchup between the Hurricanes and Predators mark the first time the two squads have ever met in the postseason.

The Hurricanes are making their third-consecutive playoff appearance for the first time since relocating to North Carolina in 1997.

2021 First Round Schedule

Game 1: Predators vs. Hurricanes

Monday, May 17, 8 p.m.

Game 2: Predators vs. Hurricanes

Wednesday, May 19, 8 p.m.

Game 3: Hurricanes at Predators

Friday, May 21, 7 p.m.

Game 4: Hurricanes at Predators

Sunday, May 23, TBA

Game 5*: Predators vs. Hurricanes

Tuesday, May 25, TBA

Game 6*: Hurricanes at Predators

Thursday, May 27, TBA

Game 7*: Predators vs. Hurricanes

Saturday, May 29, TBA

*If necessary