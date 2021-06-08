Vasilevskiy dazzles in shutout win that ends Carolina’s season

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) blocks a shot on goal during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped all 29 shots he faced in Game 5 to lead Tampa Bay to a 2-0 win that eliminated the Hurricanes from the NHL playoffs.

The Lightning advance to the third round to play either Boston or the New York Islanders with a trip to the Stanley Cup Final on the line.

Brayden Point’s highlight-reel goal put Tampa Bay on the board in the first period. The Lightning were making a zone entry on the power play. Vincent Trocheck tried to chop at the puck but couldn’t clear it back out, which gave up a 2-on-1 rush. Alex Killorn dished the puck to Point, who showed off his patience and hands by waiting for Alex Nedeljkovic to move before he went to his backhand and chipped it in.

The goal gave the defending champions a 1-0 lead and sucked a bit of energy out of what had been a raucous crowd at PNC Arena.

Neither team scored on 17 combined shots on goal in the second period.

Ross Colton doubled the Lightning’s lead just past the 9 minute mark of the third period. He broke in after a turnover in the neutral zone and beat Nedeljkovic on his near side.

The ‘Canes, who struggled to solve Tampa Bay’s penalty kill throughout the series, were 0-for-3 on their power plays.

Nedeljkovic made his first start since Game 3. He gave up the two goals on 25 shots faced.