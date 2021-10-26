Veteran goalie Frederik Anderson is off to a flying start in Carolina

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) watches the puck against the New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Frederik Andersen is injury-free and long gone from the pressure cooker that is Toronto hockey.

Andersen spent the past five seasons in Toronto before signing a two-year contract with Carolina in the offseason.

On Monday night, Andersen led his new team to a 4-1 win over his former team.

“I’m feeling like I’m in a good spot right now, got a good groove going,” said Andersen. “It’s really special when the guys played like they did tonight. It’s special when you come together like that.”

The Hurricanes raised some eyebrows in the offseason when they decided to move on from injury-prone Petr Mrazek as well as their perceived goalie of the future, Alex Nedeljkovic.

Those decisions are looking pretty go so far. Andersen and the Canes have won five straight games to begin the season.

“Freddy has just been a rock,” gushed Hurricanes forward Steven Lorentz. “We knew coming in he had that calm, cool, collective demeanor about him.

“Watching him go into the net tonight and play against his old team and get a win that’s very special for him. We’re happy for Freddy.”

It’s unusual for Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour to rely on one goalie and at some point during the team’s current four-game homestand, Antti Raanta will get his chance in goal.

“The way the schedule is set up for us early in the season, we’re getting into it now where we will roll two goalies,” said Brind’Amour.

For Andersen, beating his former team didn’t seem to give him any extra satisfaction.

“I was trying to not think too much about it,” Andersen admitted. “I think it was tough mentally to shut that off and not try to analyze every play and what they might do and just kind of react to it.”

Andersen might get his first rest of the season on Thursday when the Hurricanes host Boston. If not the Danish goalie will try to keep his early-season magic going.