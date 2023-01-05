RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Veteran left-winger Max Pacioretty will make his Carolina Hurricanes debut Thursday night against the Nashville Predators after being traded from the Vegas Golden Knights in July and tearing his Achilles in August, CBS 17 Sports reports.

Max Pacioretty is seen during a Carolina Hurricanes practice (Chris Clark/CBS 17).

Pacioretty, 34, made his name with the Montreal Canadiens for the first 10 years of his career before being selected by the Golden Knights in the NHL Expansion Draft when they became a franchise. The winger was one of the biggest names to go unprotected and make the move to the Vegas Strip for the 2018-19 season.

Vegas traded Pacioretty and his $7 million cap hit, along with defenseman Dylan Coghlan, in July for future accommodations. As of the New Year, those future considerations have yet to be determined.

Pacioretty has played 850 NHL games, scoring 323 goals and picking up 319 assists. He has a career plus-69 and averages nearly one period of ice time per game.

Pacioretty is projected to join Carolina’s third line tonight, according to CBS Sports, along with center Jordan Staal and right-winger Jesper Fast.