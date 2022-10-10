RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Opening night is fast approaching for the Carolina Hurricanes and for the team, Wednesday can’t get here fast enough.

On Monday CBS 17 caught up with Jordan Staal, Paul Stastny and head coach Rod Brind’Amour to get their thoughts on the season opener at home in Raleigh against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Carolina Hurricanes have traded overhauls for retooling in becoming a perennial playoff team. The hope is the latest changes are enough to win the Stanley Cup.

Headlining talents like Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen have matured from playoff newcomers to veteran mainstays in four straight trips, including the past two years as a division champion. That’s true, too, of coach Rod Brind’Amour, a first-time head coach in that 2019 run to the Eastern Conference finals that followed a nine-year playoff drought for Carolina.

“I know the first camp it was like, ‘OK is this going to work? I don’t even know if putting this in makes sense,'” Brind’Amour said. “Then it’s, ‘OK obviously this works so now how do you refine it, how do you keep sharpening the knife so to speak?’ That’s way different now, because that’s the phase we’re in vs. the I’m-not-sure phase.”

Carolina has accomplished Brind’Amour’s goal of being relevant again, though climbing higher among the elite has been a tougher challenge.

The Hurricanes have fallen in the second round for two straight years with home-ice advantage. Last year’s team had the oddity of failing to win a road game, first in a seven-game win over Boston followed by another seven-gamer against the New York Rangers that ended in a blowout home loss.

The returnee group includes captain Jordan Staal and top defensemen Jaccob Slavin, Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei. Frederik Andersen — one of last season’s top netminders before missing the playoffs due to injury — is back along with Antti Raanta. The list of newcomers include 2017 Norris Trophy winner Brent Burns.

“It’s the same system, same guys and same coaches,” forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi said. “I think this year we’ll be better. We have high expectations for the whole team. Hopefully, we can reach them.”

Carolina went 20-12-1 in Metropolitan Division play and had a 54-20-8 record overall last season. The Hurricanes scored 277 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.4 per game on 34.1 shots per game.

Columbus went 9-17-0 in Metropolitan Division play and had a 37-38-7 record overall last season. The Blue Jackets gave up 3.6 goals per game while scoring 3.2 last season.