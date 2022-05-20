RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers fans decked it out ahead of Game 1 repping their respective teams. But fans staying home, or really even heading to a pub for a bite to eat, may really be making the smarter choice when it comes to viewing the games for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Maybe attending a NHL playoff game is a dream of yours. It’s surely a one-of-a-kind atmosphere. But there are a lot of other things I can think of doing for $9,852.50 — plus fees.

Yep, that’s how much one ticket costs to sit rinkside in New York’s infamous Madison Square Garden, according to StubHub ahead of Game 3 between the Rangers and Hurricanes. That is the first home game for New York in Round 2.

Meanwhile, if you want to sit rinkside in Raleigh, it won’t be that high, but it’ll still cost a pretty penny.

StubHub is selling its tickets at the glass for $1,160.57 plus fees.