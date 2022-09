RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Alexander Pashin gave Canes fans a case of deja-vu when, in a very close resemblance to Andrei Svechnikov, he potted a lacrosse-style goal in the 2022 Prospect Showcase at PNC Arena.

During the showcase, which was hosted by the Canes for the first time in organization history, Carolina was up against the Florida Panthers and the Nashville Predators.

Take a look at the highlight reel of the Canes’ 5-1 victory over the prospects from Tampa Bay.