RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Stormy was in the air at Carter-Finley Stadium Saturday night as the Carolina Hurricanes won 4-1 against the Washington Capital’s in the NHL’s Stadium Series, and played their first outdoor game.

The Hurricanes’ mascot, a hog named Stormy, was seen celebrating with fans right before the big win.

You could even say he went ‘hog’ wild, as fans standing rink-side hoisted him up in the air in excitement.

It was a pig-ture perfect moment.