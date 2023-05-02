RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After knocking the New York Islanders out of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Carolina Hurricanes advanced to Round 2 with a spot in the Eastern Conference final on the line.

The Metropolitan Division champs will meet the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at home in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series. Game 2 is coming on Friday night at a time yet to be determined.

The series marks a return to Raleigh for a couple of Devils players — forward Erik Haula and defenseman Dougie Hamilton.

Haula spent the 2019-20 season with the Hurricanes while Hamilton was with Carolina for three seasons before joining the Devils in 2020.

The Devils are coming off a franchise best 52-win season and advanced by beating the New York Rangers 4-0 on Monday night in Game 7 of their opening-round series.

Here’s a look ahead to when the Canes and Devils will meet in Round 2.

Game # Date/Time Location 1 7 p.m. / Wednesday, May 3 PNC Arena 2 TBD / Friday, May 5 PNC Arena 3 TBD Prudential Center 4 TBD Prudential Center 5 *if necessary* TBD PNC Arena 6 *if necessary* TBD Prudential Center 7 *if necessary* TBD PNC Arena

Want to be there in person for the action? Tickets to Round 2 home games are available now online.