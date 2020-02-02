Williams’ shootout goal lifts Hurricanes past Canucks, 4-3

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Justin Williams scored the winning goal in a shootout to lift the Carolina Hurricanes over the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Sunday.
Williams wristed a shot inside the post to the right of Thatcher Demko, giving the Hurricanes a 2-1 edge in the shootout.
Carolina goalie James Reimer then used his left pad to stop Bo Horvat to clinch the win.
It was Williams’ second shootout winner in four games since returning to the Hurricanes following an extended offseason.
Carolina, which is 3-1 since Williams’ return, got goals in regulation from Nino Niederreiter, Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov.
