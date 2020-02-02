Breaking News
Police investigate bomb threat at Wake County Walmart

Williams’ shootout goal lifts Hurricanes past Canucks, 4-3

Carolina Hurricanes

by: KEN TYSIAC Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) passes the puck while Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser (6) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Justin Williams scored the winning goal in a shootout to lift the Carolina Hurricanes over the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Sunday.

Williams wristed a shot inside the post to the right of Thatcher Demko, giving the Hurricanes a 2-1 edge in the shootout.

Carolina goalie James Reimer then used his left pad to stop Bo Horvat to clinch the win.

It was Williams’ second shootout winner in four games since returning to the Hurricanes following an extended offseason.

Carolina, which is 3-1 since Williams’ return, got goals in regulation from Nino Niederreiter, Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports
More NC State
More Duke
More UNC
More Carolina Hurricanes
More Carolina Panthers

Trending Stories

Don't Miss