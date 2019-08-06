Carolina makes defenseman swap, re-signs newly acquired goalie

GLENDALE, AZ – OCTOBER 01: Kyle Wood #65 of the Arizona Coyotes in action during the preseason NHL game against Anaheim Ducks at Gila River Arena on October 1, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes announced they made a pair of transactions Tuesday, including a deal that sent defenseman Trevor Carrick to San Jose.

Carrick largely played for the organization’s AHL affiliate in Charlotte during his five years as a professional.

The Hurricanes got defenseman Kyle Wood in return. The third-round selection by Colorado in 2014 broke into the AHL with 43 points in 68 games in 2016-17 for the Tuscon Roadrunners.

This past season, the 235-pound blueliner finished with 35 points and 47 penalty minutes in 68 games with San Jose’s AHL affiliate.

“Kyle is a big, puck-moving defenseman,” said general manager Don Waddell. “He’s a couple years younger than Trevor, and will have time to continue to develop on Charlotte’s blueline. We thank Trevor for his contributions to our organization and wish him the best in San Jose.”

Carrick, who has played in four games for Carolina in his five-year professional career, helped Charlotte to the Calder Cup this past year. He had a dozen points in 16 games for the Checkers.

Anton Forsberg, who was acquired via trade from Chicago earlier in the offseason, was given a one-year deal through arbitration. The contract will pay the 26-year-old $775,000 this season.

Forsberg is 11-24-4 with a 3.21 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage in 45 career NHL games.

Carolina begins the preseason Sept. 17 at Tampa Bay. The regular season begins Oct. 3 when Montreal visits Raleigh.

