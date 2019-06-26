Carolina Panthers to be featured on Amazon’s ‘All or Nothing’

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) hands off to Christian McCaffrey (22) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Panthers will be featured in season four of Amazon’s “All or Nothing” season-long documentary, the team announced Wednesday.

The program brings fans behind the scenes of NFL teams as they battle through the season.

“Just three years removed from his MVP season, quarterback Cam Newton remains the charismatic star around whom the Panthers revolve. His cast of teammates includes dynamic running back Christian McCaffrey and perennial All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly, along with a mix of talented rookies hungry to prove themselves and several veteran stalwarts who know this season might be their last.” Amazon

The show will five into the team’s disastrous 2018 campaign that saw the team fall apart after a strong start.

Other story lines include the signing of Eric Reid, the final year for Julius Peppers and Cam Newton’s shoulder problems.

The Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals have previously been featured.

“All or Nothing” is available for Amazon Prime members.

Season four with the Panthers premieres July 19.

