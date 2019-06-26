Carolina Panthers to be featured on Amazon’s ‘All or Nothing’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Panthers will be featured in season four of Amazon’s “All or Nothing” season-long documentary, the team announced Wednesday.
The program brings fans behind the scenes of NFL teams as they battle through the season.
The show will five into the team’s disastrous 2018 campaign that saw the team fall apart after a strong start.
Other story lines include the signing of Eric Reid, the final year for Julius Peppers and Cam Newton’s shoulder problems.
The Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals have previously been featured.
“All or Nothing” is available for Amazon Prime members.
Season four with the Panthers premieres July 19.
