2019 Carolina Panthers training camp guide

SAN JOSE, CA – FEBRUARY 05: Quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers gives the Heisman Trophy pose while his teammates stretches during practice prior to Super Bowl 50 at San Jose State University on February 5, 2016 in San Jose, California. The Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50 on February 7. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WNCN) — The Carolina Panthers are set to open the 2019 edition of training camp at Wofford College on July 25.

CBS 17 will have coverage of the Panthers throughout training camp on-air and online. Be sure to tune in to Black & Blue Huddle as we aim to provide an in-depth look at how the team is preparing to take on the upcoming season.

Panthers training camp will be held at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where it has been for quite some time. In fact, this will be the 25th year the team will entertain fans from any and everywhere over a nearly three-week period.

SPARTANBURG, SC – AUGUST 03: A helmet of the Carolina Panthers on the ground during training camp at Wofford College on August 3, 2011 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Here’s what fans can look forward to:

WHERE: Gibbs Stadium at Wofford College, Spartanburg, South Carolina.

WHEN: The Panthers will start training camp with their annual Kickoff Party on July 25 at 4 p.m. Admission to the kickoff party is free. The party will include performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion, and the Black & Blue Crew. Fans can also enjoy face painting, food, interactive games, and more.

Following the kickoff party, the players will head out on the field at 6:30 p.m. and are scheduled to conclude day 1 of training camp at 8:30 p.m.

Practice times vary throughout the duration of camp. Check the schedule here before going as times are subject to change.

Training camp will continue through Wednesday, Aug. 14, and will include a pair of joint practices with the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 13 and 14 at Wofford before the preseason contest between the two teams takes place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Aug. 16.

SPARTANBURG, SC – AUGUST 03: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Carolina Panthers works with his new team during training camp at Wofford College on August 3, 2011 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

ATTENDANCE: Wofford College officials say they expect more than 100,000 fans over the three-week period to come out and watch the Panthers put in work before the season begins. Eager fans will snatch up the best seats quickly, so timeliness is key.

“The attendance is a testament to the popularity of this family-friendly activity and to the love and support for the team. Nowhere else can fans get so close to the action, and we are looking forward to another exciting summer,” said Wofford President Nayef Samhat.

FAN FEST: On Friday, Aug. 2, the Panthers will travel back to Charlotte to host their annual Fan Fest. The event starts at 6 p.m. and will be held at Bank of America Stadium, where the team plays. Team practice will start at 7 p.m.

Fan Fest will include fireworks, fun and of course, football. Tickets to Fan Fest are $5 and go on sale beginning Friday, July 12 on Panthers.com. Tickets will be limited to six per account and will be mobile delivery only.

CAN I HAVE YOUR AUTOGRAPH?: Players will sign autographs for fans at the conclusion of training camp practices. High demand for autographs means not every fan will receive one.

SPARTANBURG, SC – AUGUST 1: DeShaun Foster #26 of the Carolina Panthers signs autographs for fans during training camp on August 1, 2006 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

PLAY 60 DAY: Young football fans, this is your chance to shine! On Friday, July 26, the Panthers will host Play 60 Day, a fun, interactive, NFL Combine-style day of events for kids of all ages to enjoy. Admission to Play 60 Day is free. The event will be held on the Wofford Intramural Field at Wofford College.

PANTHERS PALS: Want to enjoy Panthers training camp at eye level? Well, you can — actually, only the kids! On Sunday, Aug. 4, the team will host Panthers Pals, a chance for kids ages 6-13 to watch the players perform part of practice from field level. Even better, kids will have a chance to spend time with a player after the conclusion of practice.

To register as a Panthers Pal, sign up at the Academy Sports + Outdoors Kids Field located at the entrance to the practice fields. Five lucky winners will be chosen and will also receive a Panthers Pal T-shirt.

For driving and parking directions, click here.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now