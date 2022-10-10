CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – If the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley weren’t enough, starting quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Carolina Panthers’ loss on Sunday and has been ruled out indefinitely.

Mayfield sported a walking boot following the Panthers’ 37-15 home loss and admitted to an ankle injury during postgame.

ESPN reported Monday that Mayfield is getting further opinions to determine a course of action.

Just after 1 p.m., NFL Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed Mayfield will miss time with the injury and third-string quarterback P.J. Walker will start Sunday away against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Sam Darnold, who competed with Mayfield to be the No. 1 signal-caller, remains on injured reserve with the same high-ankle sprain injury, and is still not in a place to return to game action, multiple reports say.

Walker appeared in limited action Sunday after Mayfield was forced to exit and is 2-0 as a starter for Carolina.