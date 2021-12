Bills end 2-game skid with 31-14 win over spiraling Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard park, N.Y., Sunday Dec. 19, 2021. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) – Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes, Devin Singletary ran for a season-high 86 yards with his quarterback mostly kept in the pocket by a sprained left foot and the Buffalo Bills beat the offensively challenged Carolina Panthers 31-14.

Allen finished 19 of 34 for 210 yards while Singletary kept Buffalo moving on the ground and opened the scoring on a 16-yard run.

The Bills limited Allen’s mobility a week after the fourth-year starter was hurt in a 33-27 overtime loss at Tampa Bay.

Allen was sacked a season-high four times for 17 yards. He scrambled once for 26 yards in the third quarter.