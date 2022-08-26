CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza did not take a snap during the game against the Carolina Panthers Friday night after being named as a defendant in a lawsuit Thursday accusing him of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl in October 2021.

The Bills, and Araiza, traveled to Charlotte for a preseason matchup Friday ahead of the NFL’s 2022 season, that begins Sept. 11, but NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported just before kickoff that he would not play due to the civil lawsuit.

“From @NFLTotalAccess: #Bills punter Matt Araiza, accused in a civil lawsuit of gang rape of a minor, will not play tonight,” the tweet, accompanied with a video, at 7:28 p.m. read.

Nexstar and Nick Veronica previously reported that the lawsuit accuses Araiza, now 22, as well as San Diego State University teammates Zavier Leonard and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko, of committing what the plaintiff’s attorney described as gang rape in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, after a Halloween party.

The lawsuit states that the plaintiff believed Araiza handed her a drink during the party that “not only contained alcohol, but other intoxicating substances.” The lawsuit alleges Araiza took the girl into a bedroom where the other men were standing and threw her to the bed.

The plaintiff “went in and out of consciousness while she was being raped,” the lawsuit said. “The men took turns having sex with her from behind while she lay face first on the mattress.”

The plaintiff also said the men filmed the rape that lasted approximately an hour and a half.

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi obtained a statement from the Bills on Thursday that addressed the case.

“We were recently made aware of a civil complaint involving Matt from October 2021. Due to the serious nature of the complaint, we conducted a thorough examination of this matter. As this is an ongoing civil case, we will have no other comment at this point.”

Araiza was seen in pregame on the sidelines of Bank of America Stadium Friday, but it was safety Micah Hyde, kicker Tyler Bass and long snapper Reid Ferguson in the special teams unit handling duties in warm-ups. Then, at game time, it was backup quarterback Matt Barkley punting, NFL.com reported.

Additionally, Rapoport reported that the NFL cannot punish Araiza due to the league’s Personal Conduct Policy because it happened in college before he was drafted or joined a team. However, the Bills can punish him should something come of the lawsuit or if criminal charges are filed.

But, as of 9 p.m. Friday, no arrests have been made by the San Diego Police Department and it has not publicly identified any suspects, the Associated Press said.

Araiza is currently the only punter on Buffalo’s roster after the Bills surprisingly waived returning veteran Matt Haack. Haack has since signed with the Indianapolis Colts after their punter, Rigoberto Sanchez, suffered a season-ending injury.

Furthermore, Rapoport obtained and tweeted a statement from Araiza at 8:16 p.m. after the announcement.

“The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press. I look forward to quickly setting the record straight.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.