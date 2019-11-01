Black & Blue Digital, Week 9: Panthers look to rebound at home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Home, sweet, home! That’s what the Panthers are probably looking forward to as they meet the Tennessee Titans in Week 9.

The Panthers (4-3) are coming off of a 51-13 drubbing at the hands of the 49ers and need to reverse their fortunes if they don’t want to fall to .500.

Carolina will be back with Kyle Allen at quarterback as Cam Newton continues his rehab. Allen threw three interceptions and couldn’t find the endzone successfully. The Panthers’ points came via a Joey Slye field goal, safety, and Christian McCaffrey rushing TD to go with a two-point conversion.

Tennessee, who is on their second quarterback, has allowed a league-high 34 sacks. The Panthers have gotten to the quarterback at an elite level and will need to continue that if they’d like to win.

How will the Panthers bounce back? The 49ers did everything the Panthers would probably like to do — run the ball successfully and stifle teams with their defense. It’s a work in progress, but the Panthers should be in line for a more successful week against the Titans.

Tune in for week 9 of CBS 17's Black & Blue Huddle as Caslee Sims, Alyssa Rae and Chris Clark dive into everything Panthers and other NFL storylines!

