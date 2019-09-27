Black & Blue Huddle Week 4: Kyle Allen’s journey and more

For Week 4 of Black & Blue Huddle, CBS 17’s Caslee Sims & Alyssa Rae dive into the journey Panthers QB Kyle Allen took to get to this point in his career.

NFL Insider Mark Thomas also joined the show to provide a bit more insight on the similarities and differences between Allen & the quarterback he faces Sunday — Deshaun Watson.

The two were ranked Nos. 1 and 2 coming out of high school in 2013. Now, six years later, their paths have collided again, this time as starters on the NFL football field.

Hear from the crew on the Panthers outlook and also meet an interesting Panthers fan.

We also dive into fantasy football with another week of Black & Blue Huddle’s Start ‘Em & Sit ‘Em.

Check it out!

