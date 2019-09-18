Cam Newton misses practice for second straight day

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 12: Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers goes after Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Carolina Panthers quarterback was absent from Wednesday’s practice as the team prepares for their road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Wednesday marks the second day in a row that Newton was not present. Head coach Ron Rivera says Newton is dealing with a foot injury that has bothered him since the team’s third preseason game.

Rivera says that although Cam isn’t practicing, he’s still going through team meetings and other activities.

Cam Newton did not participate in practice today. Did attend QB meetings and has been rehabbing. #Panthers @WNCN pic.twitter.com/y4dwRc9bq2 — Alyssa Rae (@AlyssaRaeTV) September 18, 2019

It is unclear whether Newton will make the trip to Arizona for a pivotal early-season matchup vs. the Cardinals. A loss would knock them to 0-3 on the year.

Dating back to 1980, 176 teams have started 0-3. Only six have made the playoffs.

If Newton does miss this game, backup Kyle Allen will get the start.

He and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray once battled for the starting job at Texas A&M.

Kyle Allen is ready to go if he plays Sunday. Cam Newton is still questionable and not available to media today. #Panthers @WNCN pic.twitter.com/3piEUwX4PK — Alyssa Rae (@AlyssaRaeTV) September 18, 2019

