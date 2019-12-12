Cam Newton named 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 2-yard run against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. The Panthers won 27-10. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Carolina Panthers have selected star quarterback Cam Newton as their nominee for the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

While Newton’s season was cut short by injury, his commitment to helping out the community where he plays as well as his hometown of Atlanta have made a significant impact on both cities.

Newton’s charitable efforts follow the mantra that EVERY 1 MATTERS and emphasize youth activity, diversity, community outreach and education.

Since inception, the foundation has provided $5.13 million in grant funding, year-round programming resources and donations to schools and non-profit agencies in Atlanta and Charlotte.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year award is named annually for a player’s volunteer and charity work, as well as his excellence on the field.

