Cam Newton’s return increasing revenue for Panthers through ticket sales

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Quarterback Cam Newton’s re-signing to the Carolina Panthers has already had an impact on team revenue.

With Newton expected to make his re-debut on Nov. 21 after rejoining the team on Thursday, Carolina has reported seeing an increase of ticket prices, specifically on StubHub and the Gametime App. The current cheapest ticket jumped on StubHub from $85 to $107 and on Gametime from $76 to $99.

Carolina head coach Matt Rhule and the Panthers’ organization struck a 1-year deal with Newton worth up to $10 million ($4.25 million guaranteed) after starting QB Sam Darnold is expected to miss multiple weeks with a fractured shoulder blade.

Without the re-signing of Newton, Carolina would have started P.J. Walker long-term and activated Matt Barkley as a backup after signing him off of the Tennessee Titan practice squad.

In his previous nine seasons in Carolina, Newton has more than 29,000 career yards, 182 passing touchdowns and 58 rushing scores. He also led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2015.

FOX 46 CHARLOTTE contributed to this article.