Cam's Corner: Panthers hopeful home cooking will snap skid

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) - Carolina quarterback Cam Newton said he's hoping for continued success at home Sunday when he and the Panthers host Seattle.

The Panthers have been terrific at home for some time now. They're 5-0 in Charlotte and have a winning season that began just over a month into last season. But this time, Newton's offense is going to need something more to keep that streak alive and snap a two-game skid.

Leading receiver Devin Funchess is listed as doubtful for the game. Fellow pass catcher Torrey Smith, who has missed the last four games, is also questionable to play Sunday. Newton still has a reliable target in Greg Olsen. Christian McCaffrey and DJ Moore have also proven themselves to be offensive Swiss army knives.

Regardless, Newton knows Sunday afternoon isn't going to be easy for him. It never is when the Panthers line up against the Seahawks.

"They get after the quarterback. That's what they do extremely well," Newton said. "They're very opportunistic in that. We've just got to find ways to create favorable matchups for us."

When it comes to Carolina's success in Charlotte, Newton chalks it up to the comfort of being at home. He doesn't necessarily mean at Bank of America Stadium, either. Newton explained that there's a cumulative benefit associated with not traveling, a more familiar and regular practice schedule, and simply sleeping in his own bed.

Still, Newton said the Panthers have to be better than 1-4 away from home.

"Whatever that comfort is, we've just got to translate it for every game, at home or away," he said.

Kickoff between the Panthers and Seahawks is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.