Cam's Corner: Panthers, Newton looking to perfect small details Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) - Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers are ready to get back in action after a fourth-quarter comeback fell short against the Atlanta Falcons last time out.

In that loss, Newton — who threw for 335 yards — hit D.J. Moore for a 51-yard touchdown late in the fourth. It put the Panthers within a score, 31-24, but with only 2:20 left, the clock was against them.

"We just gotta lick our wounds and keep going," Newton said. "We was extremely close, but like I say, anytime you play in a game that's good enough, you're good enough to lose just as you're good enough to win. ... We just gotta make sure that we perfect the small things. That makes a big difference."

One of those small things, Newton said, is simplifying his work under center.

"I'm just taking what the defense gives me, simple and plain," he said. "I really cold care less who catches the ball."

Christian McCaffrey has 20 catches for 147 yards through two games. Devin Funchess and Jarius Wright combine for 18 snags for just over 200 yards. Wright's long ball was his only grab of the young season.

Cincinnati comes into Sunday's matchup with wins over the Colts and Raves by identical 34-23 scores.