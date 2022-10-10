CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – In the Monday housecleaning of the Carolina Panthers — two of the outgoing head coach’s longtime assistant coaches have also been let go.

Defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley were fired.

Head coach Matt Rhule, was also fired earlier Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season.

Rhule is the first NFL coach to be fired this season. He went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million left on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season.

The info about Snow and Foley came from a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because those moves hadn’t been announced.