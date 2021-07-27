Carolina Panthers’ Darnold sheds mask, won’t discuss vaccination

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Sam Darnold isn’t saying whether or not he’s been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Instead, Carolina’s new starting quarterback said his focus is on making “smart decisions” as he tries to resurrect his NFL career.

The 24-year-old Darnold raised some eyebrows in June when he said on a Zoom call he hadn’t been vaccinated.

He did not wear a mask Tuesday while talking in person to a group of reporters.

A Panthers spokesman wouldn’t say if Darnold has been vaccinated, but confirmed that any unvaccinated players are required to wear a mask while addressing the media.