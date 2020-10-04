Carolina Panthers defeat Arizona 31-21 in 1st home game with fans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — The Carolina Panthers won for the second week in a row with a 31-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals Sunday in Charlotte.

The Panthers (2-2) jumped out to an early lead — going up 14-0 in the first quarter.

Arizona scored in the second quarter by managing to convert an interception into a later touchdown.

Carolina managed to score again by halftime, which put the Panthers up by 14 at the half.

In the fourth quarter, Carolina’s Ian Thomas scored his first touchdown on just his fourth catch this season.

Joey Slye kicked a late field goal for the Panthers, then putting Carolina up 31-14.

Kyler Murray, the Arizona quarterback, threw two touchdown passes Sunday. Arizona scored a late touchdown in the fourth quarter, which put the final score at 31-21.

The Panthers were allowed to have about 5,200 fans in Bank of America Stadium for Sunday’s game under new North Carolina COVID-19 guidelines. There were no fans allowed for the team’s home opener.

