Carolina Panthers defeat Chargers 21-16 to notch 1st win of season

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a catch in front of Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

LOS ANGELES (WNCN/WJZY) — The Carolina Panthers earned their first win of the season with a Sunday victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, 21-16.

The Panthers had lost their first two games, but took an early lead Sunday against Los Angeles and held on to win.

The Panthers led the Chargers 18-7 at halftime in Los Angeles at the brand new billion-dollar SoFi Stadium.

Carolina was on the scoreboard first with a 37-yard field goal from Joey Slye in the first quarter.

A fumble recovery caused by Brian Burns in the first quarter led to another field goal and the Panthers led 6-0.

The Chargers responded with a touchdown in the second quarter by Austin Ekeler, who ran into the end zone from 12 yards out.

The Panthers kicked another field goal and Mike Davis, who is starting in place of injured Christian McCaffrey, caught a pass from Teddy Bridgewater and punched it into the endzone to give the Panthers a 15-7 lead.

The first half ended after Herbert threw an interception, the team’s 3rd turnover of the half, that was picked off by Donte Jackson. Slye kicked another field goal

The Pro Bowler McCaffrey is missing his first game since being sidelined with an ankle injury. He could miss up to six weeks.

Justin Herbert is starting for the Chargers after Tyrod Taylor was injured when a team doctor accidentally punctured Taylor’s lung a week ago. Herbert is a rookie out of Oregon and was drafted 6th in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

