Carolina Panthers fall to Dolphins 33-10

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) runs to sack Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WNCN/AP) — The Carolina Panthers lost yet another game this season in a lopsided 33-10 beating from the Miami Dolphins Sunday.

The Panthers did not score any points in the second half while the Dolphins scored in every quarter. Cam Newton’s return for a second week at Panther quarterback did not end well.

Jaylen Waddle had nine catches for a season-best 137 yards and a touchdown, and the Miami Dolphins forced Newton into one of the worst statistical days of his career

Myles Gaskin had two short rushing scores for Miami, which became the sixth team in NFL history to immediately follow a 1-7 start with four consecutive wins.

The quarterback matchup was totally one-sided. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa completed 27 of 31 passes for 230 yards and a score.

Newton threw two interceptions and only had 92 yards on five completions out of 21 attempts.

Newton did run in for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Newton was pulled in the fourth quarter as the Panthers lost for the seventh time in their past nine games.