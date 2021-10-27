Carolina Panthers’ ‘Halloween fashion show’ brings fun, smiles to local children’s hospital

Carolina Panthers rookies celebrate Halloween with pediatric patients at Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s Hospital and the Jeff Gordon Children’s Center in Charlotte (Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers).

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Scooby-Doo, Superman and a dancing banana?

Rookies from the Carolina Panthers wore their best Halloween costumes to Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte on Tuesday to bring Halloween tp pediatric patients who won’t get the opportunity to experience the holiday this year.

“Now in its 17th year, the Halloween Rookie Spooktacular is a fun annual tradition that continues to create joy and smiles for patients and families at Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s Hospital and Jeff Gordon Children’s Center,” Panthers’ director of community relations Riley Fields said.

The show, hosted by Panthers team reporter Kristen Balboni and fourth-year defensive end Marquis Haynes, was broadcast from the Carolina Panthers television studio and streamed to all rooms in Levine Children’s Hospital through the hospital’s Seacrest Studios.

The event was moved to virtual this year due to COVID-19.

The Carolina Panthers’ press release said 11 players showed off Halloween costumes in a fashion contest and competed in Minute-to-Win It-style games. The patients served as judges and selected winners in key categories.









Running back Spencer Brown was a fan-favorite dressed as Scooby-Doo, while fellow back Chuba Hubbard showed out in a Sheriff Woody costume on Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story.

Defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon and cornerback Keith Taylor Jr. teamed up as super heroes, dressing as Superman and Spiderman respectively.

Offensive lineman dressed up as the Great Pumpkin from the PEANUTS series, tackle Brady Christensen was the Top Banana, center Thomas Fletcher wore a Ghostbuster costume, defensive tackle Phil Hoskins was “the coolest clown in town”, wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. arrived as a minion, tight end Tommy Tremble jumped into action as Mr. Incredible from Disney/Pixar, and although injured, cornerback Jaycee Horn emerged as a Red Power Ranger.