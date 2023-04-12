CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Panthers legend, Greg Olsen, was nominated for a Sports Emmy on Tuesday, April 11, the Twitter page announced.

The former tight end is in the running for the category:

Outstanding Personality; Emerging On-Air Talent.

However, his competition does not make his road to the trophy a cakewalk.

Andraya Cater (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, SEC Network), Robert Griffin III (ESPN), Eli Manning (ESPN2, ESPN+), and JJ Redick (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC) are the others in the running.

After 14 seasons in the NFL, Olsen landed a lead analyst spot in Super Bowl 57.

“The Super Bowl was just an incredible experience,” Olsen elaborated. “I mean, I think when I got home Monday afternoon, I was sitting on the couch, and you almost feel like you are almost in a dark place.”

With the greatest football player of all time (Brady) joining the FOX booth next year, reports began to surface that he’s coming for Greg Olsen’s job.

In February, Olsen teamed up with Charlotte’s Lending Tree in honor of February’s Heart Month, supporting local children’s hospitals. Still, he opened the floor to general questions and addressed the topic.

“I’m not gonna roll over and die,” Olsen said in response to those reports that Tom Brady will take over. “I’m willing to do what these guys aren’t willing to do.”

'NOT GONNA ROLL OVER & DIE' 🗣️ | Arguably, the greatest football player of all time is joining the FOX booth next year, and he's coming for Greg Olsen's job. Full Interview: https://t.co/oR2H5YbtFK @TaylorYoungNews pic.twitter.com/SSIygqJYBy — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) February 15, 2023

The crowd applauded the comment.

Obviously, Olsen said he respects Brady in every fashion but wants to win no matter who or what stands before him; as he explained, he’s always been an underdog.