Carolina Panthers RB McCaffrey out for season

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Duke Riley (45) grabs Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey will miss the rest of the season due to an ankle injury.

McCaffery was injured in Carolina’s 33-10 loss to Miami on Sunday.

An MRI Monday morning revealed an injury severe enough to place him on injured reserve, the team announced.

He already missed five games earlier this season due to a hamstring injury.

He finishes 2021 with 99 rushes for 442 yards and a touchdown and 37 receptions for 343 yards and a touchdown in seven games.

The Panthers are 5-7 on the season and host Atlanta on Dec. 12.