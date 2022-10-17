CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carolina Panthers have traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson one day after interim head coach Steve Wilks kicked him off the field during the game against the L.A. Rams.

Anderson was traded to the Arizona Cardinals for undisclosed draft compensation, the organization said Monday. The deal is pending a physical.

Anderson, who came to the Panthers in 2020, got into multiple altercations with Panthers receiver and position coach Joe Dailey before Wilks gave him the boot in the third quarter, according to a Panthers report.

“It was a sideline-type situation, that I felt like I wanted to try to get him in at the moment,” Wilks said after the game. “It’s something we’ll discuss as we get further into the week…

“I’m going to say this; no one is bigger than the team. I don’t want to focus a lot of attention on one individual.”

Anderson had just 13 catches for 206 yards and one touchdown for an offense that has struggled in the first six games. Much of that came on one 75-yard scoring pass in the opener against the Browns. He played for former Panthers coach Matt Rhule at Temple.