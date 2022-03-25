UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA/WNCN) – Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith was arrested Friday on three charges.

The 2021 sixth-round NFL Draft pick was arrested for unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of a narcotic in schedule 1 and schedule 2 and speeding 16-24 miles per over the speed limit.

Smith, a Union County native, is currently being held in the Union County Detention Center, officials say, and has a first court appearance on June 14 in the county.

Smith appeared in six games (zero starts) and had six catches (11 targets) for 104 yards in his rookie season. He currently sits behind D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson, Terrance Marshall Jr., Rashard Higgins and Brandon Zylstra on the Panthers’ official depth chart.