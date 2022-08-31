CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Panthers have signed quarterback Jacob Eason to its practice squad now that they’ve lost two signal callers before the season has even begun.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Carolina signed the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback to its practice squad Wednesday afternoon.

The move comes after backup quarterback Sam Darnold, who is still fighting to start with Baker Mayfield, was carted off the field last Friday during the team’s preseason finale. He is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a high ankle sprain.

Additionally, rookie QB Matt Corral will miss the entire 2022-23 season after suffering a Lisfranc ligament tear in the foot.

The Colts drafted Eason in the fourth round (No. 122) of the 2020 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old has appeared in one NFL game, going 2-for-5 for 25 yards and an interception.