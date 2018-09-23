Cat of the Week: Kicker Graham Gano Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Graham Gano in a CBS 17 photo. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Carolina Panthers' Graham Gano (9) kicks a field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis) [ + - ]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) - Week 2 wasn't kind to NFL kickers. There were 19 misses across the league last week, and they cost two kickers their jobs.

Carolina kicker Graham Gano is an ordinary guy that just happens to have a high-pressure occupation. He performs in front of 70,000 fans, and one swing of his boot could be the difference in a win and a loss.

"I'm not very superstitious at all. I think the weirdest things is I probably put my right cleat on first every time, but I don't think that's even a superstition," Gano said. "I just think it's out of habit."

As for the atmosphere, Gano said playing his college football at Florida State helped him in that regard. He added that, at this point, with almost a decade of experience under his belt, the noise "kind of sounds like white noise from the TV or something."

He may not be superstitious, but Gano does admit to being a bit of a workaholic. He'll bring his work home with him sometimes.

"We play all kinds of sports with the kids, just try to get outside as much as possible and play with them outside," Gano said. "But that day I pulled in the driveway and my wife was playing kickball, I said I'll give it a shot."

He then kicked it into the neighbor's yard.

Gano has his way of doing things, and head coach Ron Rivera has his own philosophy on kickers.

"I get this from having been around Mike Ditka and watching the way he handed Kevin Butler for all those years," he said. "It was always one of those things that you know, at some point, you're going to need them. And you've got to understand that."

Rivera added that Gano has made many more kicks than he's missed, and that many of those makes have been in important moments.