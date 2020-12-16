Christian McCaffrey expected to miss another week with thigh injury

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) celebrates after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

CHARLOTTE N.C. (WJZY) – Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss another game this week, according to head coach Matt Rhule.

The Panthers will travel to face the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night and their star running back is not expected to suit up for the 11th time in 14 games this season.

“I’m not expecting him to play, as of right now,” Rhule said. “We’ll see how the next couple of days unfold, obviously. But, today was a walk-through, so he was able to do some things, but I’m not expecting him to play as we sit here right now.”

This would be the fifth-straight game McCaffrey would miss, dealing with a thigh injury the past two weeks, a shoulder injury that caused him to miss three games, and a high-ankle sprain that kept him out for six weeks earlier in the year.

However, Rhule kept a glimmer of hope alive for McCaffrey to play this weekend.

“I haven’t really seen him run yet,” Rhule said. “If he could come out and really run tomorrow, that would probably turn my thinking, but just trying to give you guys some direction on where I’m thinking. I know he’s improving and getting better, but on a short week, as of right now, I’m not expecting it as of right now.”