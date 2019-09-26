Christian McCaffrey named FedEx Ground Player of the Week

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 22: Running back Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers sprints for the end zone ahead of Byron Murphy #33 of the Arizona Cardinals on a 76-yard touchdown run during the second half of the NFL football game at State Farm Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been named the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week.

The dynamic runner led all backs with 153 yards in a Week 3 win vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

With the win, FedEx will donate $2,000 to the USO in McCaffrey’s name.

The nomination and win marks McCaffrey’s first of the season.

