Breaking News
2 Wake County detention officers fired for assaulting inmate, sheriff says

Christian McCaffrey named FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Carolina Panthers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 22: Running back Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers sprints for the end zone ahead of Byron Murphy #33 of the Arizona Cardinals on a 76-yard touchdown run during the second half of the NFL football game at State Farm Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been named the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week.

The dynamic runner led all backs with 153 yards in a Week 3 win vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

With the win, FedEx will donate $2,000 to the USO in McCaffrey’s name.

The nomination and win marks McCaffrey’s first of the season.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports
More NC State
More Duke
More UNC
More Carolina Hurricanes
More Carolina Panthers

Trending Stories

Don't Miss