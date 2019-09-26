Christian McCaffrey named FedEx Ground Player of the Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been named the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week.
The dynamic runner led all backs with 153 yards in a Week 3 win vs. the Arizona Cardinals.
With the win, FedEx will donate $2,000 to the USO in McCaffrey’s name.
The nomination and win marks McCaffrey’s first of the season.
