Fans show up and show out for Panthers training camp

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WNCN) — As the fans lined up, excited to see the 2019 edition of the Carolina Panthers, they were met with an annual favorite: Panthers Fan Fest.
There’s always buzz in Spartanburg, the home of Panthers training camp for the 25th straight year. Fans of all ages came out to support the black and blue.
The fans get three weeks to get an up close and personal look at the team while they’re in town.
