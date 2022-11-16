CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, and his wife Kelly, are opening a sports bar in Charlotte this week, according to an Instagram post.

The sports bar, Ten58, is set to open Thursday from 6-11 p.m., the post said.

“We appreciate all the love and support we’ve received thus far and hope to see you Thursday and thereafter,” Davis said on Instagram.

The Charlotte Business Journal reported the Davis’ sports bar will be located at 430 W. Fourth Street.

Davis previously said on Instagram that his goal was to make Ten58, named for both his college and NFL numbers, for where fans of Charlotte-area teams, such as the Panthers, Hornets and Charlotte FC, could come enjoy food and drinks and watch area sports.

The Charlotte Business Journal also reported a select number of people will receive special autographed gifts from Davis at the grand opening.