Former Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis to retire at end of season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis has announced via Instagram that he will be retiring at the end of the season, making Sunday’s game with the Washington Football Team his final regular-season game.

Washington would make the NFL playoffs with a win.

Drafted by the Panthers 14th overall in the 2005 draft, Davis spent 14 seasons in Carolina before his release following the 2018 campaign. He spent 2019 with the Los Angeles Chargers and signed with Washington before the 2020 season.

“I’m extremely blessed and thankful for every opportunity that I’ve earned because nothing is ever given to you!,” Davis wrote in his post. “You work your butt off and you pray that God’s plan aligns with yours!”

Davis most notably is the only NFL player to come back from three ACL tears in the same knee. He would go on to make three Pro Bowls, was named first-team All-Pro in 2015 and was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2014.

Davis is second all-time in Panthers franchise history in tackles (1,077) behind only former LB Luke Kuechly, and third in tackles for loss with 68. He’s also played in the most playoff games in Carolina history.