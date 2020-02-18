Former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen signs with Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE, Wash. (WNCN) — Former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is signing a one-year, $7 million deal that includes $5.5M guaranteed with the Seahawks, sources say.
Olsen visited and negotiated with Buffalo, Seattle and Washington but felt most comfortable with the Seahawks, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.
Olsen was cut by the Panthers on January 30 after both sides mutually agreed to part ways.
In nine seasons with the Panthers, Olsen amassed 524 receptions, 6463 receiving yards and 39 touchdowns.
