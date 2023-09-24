RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carolina Panthers are on the road this week looking for their first win of the season, and you can catch their game right here on CBS 17.

The Panthers will be in Seattle to face the Seahawks and will be without starting quarterback Bryce Young.

The rookie played the entire game against the New Orleans Saints Monday night, but suffered an ankle injury at some point during the Panthers’ home opener.

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will get the start under center.

Here’s how to watch the Carolina Panthers (0-2) play the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) on Sunday afternoon on CBS.

Panthers vs. Seahawks on TV

When: 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

TV Channel: CBS