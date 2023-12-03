RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — How will the Carolina Panthers respond — and rookie quarterback Bryce Young — respond after a big shakeup to their coaching staff?

That’s the big question Sunday afternoon as Carolina (1-10) faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) in a game that can be seen on CBS 17.

The Panthers fired Frank Reich Monday, a day after the team lost for the tenth time this season. Reich had been hired in January.

Chris Tabor has been named the interim coach for the remainder of the season.

The Buccaneers have also struggled as of late, losing six of their last seven games after starting the season 3-1.

The two teams sit at the bottom of the NFC South, the only conference in the NFL without a team with a winning record this season.

Panthers vs. Bucs on TV

When: 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

TV Channel: CBS