RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carolina Panthers are still searching for their first win of the 2023 NFL preseason, and they’ve got one more chance to get it.

Bryce Young and company will face the Detroit Lions on Friday night in a game that can be seen on CBS 17.

Though Young has been named the starting quarterback for the regular season, the Alabama product has only played a few snaps during the preseason. Second-year quarterback Matt Corral saw most of the action against the New York Jets and New York Giants, but neither of them has thrown a touchdown pass yet.

The Panthers will play their final tuneup at home in Charlotte. They begin the regular season on Sept. 10 at Atlanta.

Where will the Carolina Panthers and Detroit Lions play?

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

When do the Panthers and Lions play?

8 p.m. Friday, August 25

Where can I watch the Panthers game on TV?

CBS 17 (WNCN) will carry the game in the Raleigh-Durham metro area

Next Carolina Panthers game on CBS

On Sunday, Sept. 24, the Panthers will play at the Seattle Seahawks in a game that will be broadcast on CBS 17